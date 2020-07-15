Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Furious After Boyfriend YBN Cordae’s Breonna Taylor Protest Arrest: “They’re Really Arresting People For Protesting”

SOHH Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Furious After Boyfriend YBN Cordae’s Breonna Taylor Protest Arrest: “They’re Really Arresting People For Protesting”Rap star YBN Cordae has a real one in his girlfriend Naomi Osaka. The tennis superstar has come forward to react with fury over her boyfriend landing in handcuffs following a peaceful Breonna Taylor protest. Naomi Osaka x YBN Cordae Last night, Osaka hit up Twitter to share her state of mind. While she didn’t […]

The post Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Furious After Boyfriend YBN Cordae’s Breonna Taylor Protest Arrest: “They’re Really Arresting People For Protesting” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: New Audio Provides Conflicting Accounts of Breonna Taylor's Killing

New Audio Provides Conflicting Accounts of Breonna Taylor's Killing 00:52

 The audio includes interviews with Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and Sergeant John Mattingly, who was injured on the night of her killing.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death [Video]

Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death

A man died in a shooting on Saturday night at a park in central Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by officers in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Kentucky officer fired over Breonna Taylor death [Video]

Kentucky officer fired over Breonna Taylor death

One of three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a hail of gunfire when drug investigators burst into her home in Louisville, Kentucky, three months ago..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Youth organization paints mural in honor of Breonna Taylor [Video]

Youth organization paints mural in honor of Breonna Taylor

Rosalyn Nash is the executive director of Oakland’s The People’s Conservatory, performing, and visual arts organization for youth. “Our focus is on underserved Black and Brown youth in the East..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:16Published

Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Furious After Boyfriend YBN Cordae's Breonna Taylor Protest Arrest: "They're Really Arresti… https://t.co/mKHtJjz9c5 54 minutes ago

ayanha

ayanha RT @esquire: Tennis star @naomiosaka on why she flew to Minneapolis days after George Floyd's death—and why being "not racist" isn't enough… 1 day ago

colbcuts

Colbs RT @USJC: Tennis star @naomiosaka, who is of Japanese and Haitian descent, flew to Minneapolis upon the death of #GeorgeFloyd to raise her… 4 days ago

iJonniM

Jonni Martinez  RT @esquire: Tennis star Naomi Osaka on why she flew to Minneapolis days after George Floyd's death—and why being "not racist" isn't enough… 4 days ago

esquire

Esquire Tennis star Naomi Osaka on why she flew to Minneapolis days after George Floyd's death—and why being "not racist" i… https://t.co/CetYb6irt9 4 days ago

USJC

U.S.-Japan Council Tennis star @naomiosaka, who is of Japanese and Haitian descent, flew to Minneapolis upon the death of #GeorgeFloyd… https://t.co/LiZZ3BAxsD 4 days ago

Ihaveyourdomain

Door2Door Domains RT @propertyLDN: Here's how 22-year-old tennis star Naomi Osaka became the highest-earning female athlete https://t.co/dqKNXzq406 via @busi… 5 days ago

andybrandreth80

andrew brandreth Osaka needs to stop having a sook Tennis star under fire after controversial blackface post https://t.co/kI86sdfXzP 5 days ago