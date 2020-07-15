Why is #FreeBritney Trending? Fans Call for the Pop Star to Be Released From Legal Guardianship Arrangement
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Fans of the pop superstar Britney Spears have resurfaced a #FreeBritney campaign on social media recently, which first gained traction last year when many believed the singer was checked into a mental health facility against her will. Now, the hashtag is trending once again in an effort to free the icon from an alleged guardianship that prohibits her from making any decisions in her life or her finances.