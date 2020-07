McKellen, Jackman, Berry celebrate 20 years of X-Men Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The first X-Men film has turned 20 and cast members Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry and Famke Janssen marked the milestone year of the release of the mutant movie on social media.

Based on the characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in Marvel Comics, X-Men, directed by Bryan Singer, was released in 2000, and its... 👓 View full article

