Nick Cannon Says He Is 'Ashamed' For His Anti-Semitic Remarks In Apology
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Nick Cannon is owning up to his anti-Semitic remarks in two apologies. The 39-year-old entertainer came under fire within hours after claiming that Black people were “the true Hebrews” and discussed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories with a guest on his podcast. Within hours, Nick was dropped by ViacomCBS but went on to defend his remarks. Now, [...]
Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS.
The move comes after Cannon made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” in a June 30 episode.
“You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We...
