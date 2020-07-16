Global  
 

Nick Cannon Says He Is 'Ashamed' For His Anti-Semitic Remarks In Apology

Just Jared Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Nick Cannon is owning up to his anti-Semitic remarks in two apologies. The 39-year-old entertainer came under fire within hours after claiming that Black people were “the true Hebrews” and discussed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories with a guest on his podcast. Within hours, Nick was dropped by ViacomCBS but went on to defend his remarks. Now, [...]
