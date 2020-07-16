Global  
 

Kaia Gerber & Cara Delevingne Embrace at Black Lives Matter Protest

Just Jared Thursday, 16 July 2020
Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber share an embrace while attending a Black Lives Matter protest together on Wednesday (July 15) outside of the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old model and 27-year-old actress and model showed their support for the movement in the crowd of hundreds of other protestors. At the protest, Kaia [...]
