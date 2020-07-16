Game Remembers Naya Rivera W/ Heartfelt Open Message: “You Were Always Amazing To Be Around”
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () West Coast rapper Game is paying homage to the life of late “Glee” actress Naya Rivera. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember her following a tragic boating accident. Game x Naya Rivera This week, the Los Angeles native went to his Instagram page with kind words in Rivera’s memory. Game briefly referenced having […]
The post Game Remembers Naya Rivera W/ Heartfelt Open Message: “You Were Always Amazing To Be Around” appeared first on .
Naya Rivera Spent Her Final Moments Saving Her Son, Investigators Say Ventura County authorities have spoken out about the tragic death of Naya Rivera and what they believe were her final moments. According to Sheriff Bill Ayub, there was no evidence of foul play or suicide involved in Rivera’s...