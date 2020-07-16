Global  
 

Game Remembers Naya Rivera W/ Heartfelt Open Message: “You Were Always Amazing To Be Around”

SOHH Thursday, 16 July 2020
Game Remembers Naya Rivera W/ Heartfelt Open Message: “You Were Always Amazing To Be Around”West Coast rapper Game is paying homage to the life of late “Glee” actress Naya Rivera. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember her following a tragic boating accident. Game x Naya Rivera This week, the Los Angeles native went to his Instagram page with kind words in Rivera’s memory. Game briefly referenced having […]

Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Naya Rivera Spent Her Final Moments Saving Her Son, Investigators Say

Naya Rivera Spent Her Final Moments Saving Her Son, Investigators Say 01:11

 Naya Rivera Spent Her Final Moments Saving Her Son, Investigators Say Ventura County authorities have spoken out about the tragic death of Naya Rivera and what they believe were her final moments. According to Sheriff Bill Ayub, there was no evidence of foul play or suicide involved in Rivera’s...

