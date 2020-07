Nick Cannon's Fans Are Concerned After He Tweeted That Things Are Getting Worse For Him Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nick Cannon sent out a tweet on late Thursday night (July 16) that has his fans concerned for his well-being. The 39-year-old entertainer was fired by ViacomCBS earlier this week due to anti-Semitic statements that he made. He later gave an apology for the things he said, but now he says his community is turning [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this