CNN’s Stelter Rips Trump’s ‘Nonsensical’ Coronavirus Test Claims: He’s ‘Wasting Time’ on Lies and Not Solutions
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () CNN's *Brian Stelter* used his latest Reliable Sources monologue to break down the feedback loop between pro-Trump media and President *Donald Trump's* false claim that America's coronavirus case numbers are getting worse because of increased testing.
At the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, health officials from the CDC and the White House discouraged Americans from wearing masks. At the time, it's since been revealed the officials took that tack so healthcare workers would have sufficient access to masks and personal protective...