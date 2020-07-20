Global  
 

Olympic Figure Skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya Dead at 20

E! Online Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has passed away at the age of 20. The International Skating Union (ISU) confirmed the Olympic athlete's death over the weekend, stating in a...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Russian Skater Who Competed For Australia Dead At 20

Russian Skater Who Competed For Australia Dead At 20 00:35

 Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya was born in Russia but competed for Australia in the 2018 Olympics. According to CNN, the skater has died at the age of 20 in Moscow. Details surrounding her death are unknown at this time. The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina's passing. ISU President Jan Dijkema...

