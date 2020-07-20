Global  
 

Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Kenneth Petty!

Just Jared Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj is pregnant and expecting her first child with Kenneth Petty. The 37-year-old rapper posted a photo announcing her pregnancy and showing off her baby bump. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj Nicki posted the photo with the caption, “Preggers” and a yellow emoji heart. She didn’t post any additional information [...]
News video: Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy

Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy 00:52

 Nicki Minaj is expecting her first child with her husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty.

Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Kenneth Petty

 Nicki Minaj is going to be a mom! On Monday, July 20, the superstar rapper took to Instagram to confirm that she's pregnant.
Nicki Minaj announces she is pregnant with first child

 Nicki Minaj has revealed she is pregnant with her first child after months of speculation.
