Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Kenneth Petty! Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nicki Minaj is pregnant and expecting her first child with Kenneth Petty. The 37-year-old rapper posted a photo announcing her pregnancy and showing off her baby bump. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj Nicki posted the photo with the caption, “Preggers” and a yellow emoji heart. She didn’t post any additional information [...] 👓 View full article

