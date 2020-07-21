Global  
 

Fired Fox News Host Ed Henry and More Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Graphic Lawsuit

E! Online Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Ed Henry, who was recently fired from Fox News, and other talent from the conservative cable news network were accused of sexual misconduct in a new lawsuit filed on Monday. In the...
Related news from verified sources

Ex-Fox News Anchor Ed Henry Accused of Rape, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity Accused of Harassment in New Lawsuit

Ex-Fox News Anchor Ed Henry Accused of Rape, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity Accused of Harassment in New Lawsuit A lawsuit filed in federal court on Monday accuses former Fox News anchor Ed Henry of sexual assault. It also accuses hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity of...
Mediaite

Henry, Hannity Among Top Fox News Anchors Accused of Rape, Sexual Misconduct in Lawsuit
RIA Nov.

Ed Henry accused of rape in civil suit that also targets Fox News, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson

 Fox News and some of its top stars are facing another civil suit alleging sexual misconduct. Ex-star Ed Henry is accused of rape in the lawsuit.
USATODAY.com


