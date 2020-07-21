New York Times Denies Tucker Carlson’s Claim Paper Will ‘Expose’ Where He Lives Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In his first night back on Fox News after a brief “vacation,” Tucker Carlson accused the New York Times of actively planning to “injure” his family through an upcoming story he says will reveal the location of his house. But shortly after, the paper said it told him before he made the accusation on the air that it is not pursuing such a story.



Monday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was the first since he took what he said was a “long-planned vacation” that began last Tuesday. The vacation was never previously announced, and it just happened to begin just after his head writer was forced to resign after being exposed for an online history of racist and sexist statements.



Carlson did not talk about that topic during the show, nor did he address the lawsuit made public on Monday that accuses him and fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity of sexual harassment. (Fox News has expressly denied the accusations on their behalf.) But at the end of the episode, Carlson spoke about the New York Times, which he accused of having “personal animosity” for him.



*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson Calls Ex-Writer's Racist Posts 'Wrong' - But Lashes Out at 'Ghouls' Celebrating 'Destruction of a Young Man'



“Why is The New York Times doing a story on the location of my family’s house? Well, you know why,” he told his viewers. “To hurt us, to injure my wife and kids so that I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them. They believe in force. We’ve learned that.”



Later in the monologue, he said, “If one of my children gets hurt because of a story they wrote, they won’t consider it collateral damage — they know it’s the whole point of the exercise. To inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us, to control what we say.”



In a statement provided to The Daily Beast, the paper flatly denied Carlson’s claim and also said Carlson failed to disclose it had provided that denial to him prior to airtime. “While we do not confirm what may or may publish in future editions, The Times has not and does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson’s, which Carlson was aware of before tonight’s broadcast,” the statement said.



Watch the segment from tonight’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” below:







Tucker responds to intrusive reporting by The New York Times. pic.twitter.com/xj4z69G9cA



— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 21, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



UltraViolet Calls for Independent Investigation Into Fox News' Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson Over Sexual Harassment Accusations



Fox News' Chris Wallace Praised Across Political Spectrums for 'the Best' TV Interview With Trump (Video)



Soledad O'Brien and Megyn Kelly Battle Over Coronavirus Tweet By Fox News' Janice Dean In his first night back on Fox News after a brief “vacation,” Tucker Carlson accused the New York Times of actively planning to “injure” his family through an upcoming story he says will reveal the location of his house. But shortly after, the paper said it told him before he made the accusation on the air that it is not pursuing such a story.Monday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was the first since he took what he said was a “long-planned vacation” that began last Tuesday. The vacation was never previously announced, and it just happened to begin just after his head writer was forced to resign after being exposed for an online history of racist and sexist statements.Carlson did not talk about that topic during the show, nor did he address the lawsuit made public on Monday that accuses him and fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity of sexual harassment. (Fox News has expressly denied the accusations on their behalf.) But at the end of the episode, Carlson spoke about the New York Times, which he accused of having “personal animosity” for him.*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson Calls Ex-Writer's Racist Posts 'Wrong' - But Lashes Out at 'Ghouls' Celebrating 'Destruction of a Young Man'“Why is The New York Times doing a story on the location of my family’s house? Well, you know why,” he told his viewers. “To hurt us, to injure my wife and kids so that I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them. They believe in force. We’ve learned that.”Later in the monologue, he said, “If one of my children gets hurt because of a story they wrote, they won’t consider it collateral damage — they know it’s the whole point of the exercise. To inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us, to control what we say.”In a statement provided to The Daily Beast, the paper flatly denied Carlson’s claim and also said Carlson failed to disclose it had provided that denial to him prior to airtime. “While we do not confirm what may or may publish in future editions, The Times has not and does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson’s, which Carlson was aware of before tonight’s broadcast,” the statement said.Watch the segment from tonight’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” below:Tucker responds to intrusive reporting by The New York Times. pic.twitter.com/xj4z69G9cA— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 21, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*UltraViolet Calls for Independent Investigation Into Fox News' Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson Over Sexual Harassment AccusationsFox News' Chris Wallace Praised Across Political Spectrums for 'the Best' TV Interview With Trump (Video)Soledad O'Brien and Megyn Kelly Battle Over Coronavirus Tweet By Fox News' Janice Dean 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Report: Dr. Deborah Birx Said Coronavirus Would Slow Down By April



A new report in The New York Times described how Dr. Deborah Birx told the White House that coronavirus infections would slow down by April. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:59 Published 16 hours ago Bankrupt Buffalo Diocese paying $162,000/year for P.R. consultant



Despite its financial problems, the Buffalo Diocese is now paying big bucks to change its image -- and that’s not sitting well with survivors of abuse. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 03:45 Published 3 days ago The Archbishop Reveals Secrets in J.A. Jance's CREDIBLE THREAT



We asked New York Times bestselling author J.A. Jance how she gets the inspiration for her characters...and the answer she gave might surprise you! In her newest suspense novel, CREDIBLE THREAT,.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 03:50 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Tucker Carlson Accuses New York Times of Planning to Report on Where His Family Lives to ‘Hurt Us’; NYT Denies Fox News' *Tucker Carlson* returned from vacation Monday night and ended his program going after the New York Times, saying they will be running "a story about...

Mediaite 3 hours ago Also reported by • Daily Caller

‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Activist and ‘Insecure’ Star Kendrick Sampson | Podcast This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the abrupt resignation of Bari Weiss at the New York Times, Nick Cannon’s...

The Wrap 4 days ago





Tweets about this