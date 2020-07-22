Principal-IT A New York Times reporter was doxxed after Tucker Carlson claimed he was planning to publish Carlson's home address… https://t.co/bvDOHE8TmK 3 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - A New York Times reporter was doxxed after Tucker Carlson claimed he was planning to publish Car… https://t.co/UnzAG43pUM 4 minutes ago Politics Insider A New York Times reporter was doxxed after Tucker Carlson claimed he was planning to publish Carlson's home address https://t.co/dnOwOu3vV7 15 minutes ago Paul Blanchard Everything that’s wrong with US politics in one article. Tucker knew before he went on air that the NYT weren’t pl… https://t.co/S2kXJyGmNU 32 minutes ago Maleducata @DavidSt53741077 @MeghanMcCain What you just licked up was a lie. Truth is that Carlson lied, and his followers dox… https://t.co/dhORxQPw1p 8 hours ago Maleducata @JanetLake15 @MeghanMcCain @brithume Well, Carlson followers are the ones who doxxed the reporter, not the other wa… https://t.co/wXbG3sWkx0 8 hours ago Maleducata @MeghanMcCain Still waiting for your comment on the REPORTER being the one who got doxxed https://t.co/GUKPl5lKwA 8 hours ago Hollee Gibnee RT @ajmahlsteezy: @lldavis12 @PhilipWegmann @TuckerCarlson Btw it looks like everything you said is not true. Researched it. The Times rep… 11 hours ago