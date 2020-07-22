A New York Times reporter was doxxed after Tucker Carlson claimed he was planning to publish Carlson's home address
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () · On a Monday night broadcast, Fox News host Tucker Carlson falsely accused a New York Times reporter of planning to publish his home address in an upcoming story.
· In response, people doxxed the Times reporter, Murray Carpenter, tweeting Carpenter's email, website, and home address, and encouraged others to "start showing...
Fox News' Tucker Carlson returned from vacation Monday night and ended his program going after the New York Times, saying they will be running "a story about...
