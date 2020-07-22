Global  
 

A New York Times reporter was doxxed after Tucker Carlson claimed he was planning to publish Carlson's home address

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
A New York Times reporter was doxxed after Tucker Carlson claimed he was planning to publish Carlson's home address· On a Monday night broadcast, Fox News host Tucker Carlson falsely accused a New York Times reporter of planning to publish his home address in an upcoming story.
· In response, people doxxed the Times reporter, Murray Carpenter, tweeting Carpenter's email, website, and home address, and encouraged others to "start showing...
