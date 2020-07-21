Manchester's Deaf Institute, Gorilla Venues Saved Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Buyer found for both venues...



Manchester venues *Deaf Institute* and *Gorilla* have been saved.



The live music spaces are key parts of the city's cultural infrastructure, but have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.



With little to no income, the venues were left with no choice but to shutter last week, with staff losing their jobs.



Now *Manchester Evening News reports* that a buyer has been found for both venues, who is working with staff to retain their jobs.



The buildings will remain music hubs, with Tokyo Industries - who already run two venues in the city - stepping in to purchase Deaf Institute and the Gorilla.



Curiously, Tim Burgess - patron saint of lockdown - was deeply involved in the buy out conversations.



Aaron Mellor, founder of Tokyo Industries, told MEN: “These are extremely difficult times for all grassroots music venues around the UK. It's vital venues like Gorilla and The Deaf Institute are kept alive, the cultural fabric of our city centres depends on venues like these."



He added: "Over the weekend we have put together some great ideas with SSD Concerts and Tim Burgess (The Charlatans) to help save both venues and their existing operating style in a post Covid world. We’re not so keen on this ‘new’ normal and want to keep the ‘old’ normal alive for when we all get through this."



(via *MEN*)



