Manchester Venues Deaf Institute And Gorilla To Close

Very sad news...



Manchester venues *Deaf Institute* and *Gorilla* will close, it has been confirmed.



The news had been the subject of social media speculation all day, but *Manchester Evening News* confirmed the news moments ago.



In addition to this Clash has spoken to a staff member at the Deaf Institute, who confirmed that employees were informed earlier today about the venue's fate.



The impact of COVID-19 is being blamed, with the ongoing live music lockdown slashing the venues' incomes.



Roy Ellis, CEO and founder of Mission Mars said:



"The Deaf Institute and Gorilla have been at the forefront of the music scene in Manchester for many years and it is with great sadness that we announce that we will not be reopening."



"This difficult decision has been made against the backdrop of COVID 19 and the enforced closure of all of our sites and with continued restrictions upon opening of live music venues."



Cruelly, the last tweet from the Deaf Institute's social media account was part of #LetMusicPlay - a campaign that urged the government to invest in creative industries.



(via *MEN*)



