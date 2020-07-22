Global  
 

Lil Uzi Vert Comes For Kanye West + Donald Trump’s Job: “I’m Tired Of This, I’m Running For President”

SOHH Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Lil Uzi Vert Comes For Kanye West + Donald Trump’s Job: “I’m Tired Of This, I’m Running For President”Philadelphia rap superstar Lil Uzi Vert wants to be president. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to announce he’s determined to land the position currently occupied by Donald Trump and potential candidate rival Kanye West. Lil Uzi Vert Presidency Announcement On Tuesday, LUV went to his Twitter page to break the massive news. Uzi […]

News video: Trump Assures Nation COVID-19 Will Disappear By Itself

Trump Assures Nation COVID-19 Will Disappear By Itself 00:45

 Fox News host Chris Wallace held a wide-ranging ― and at times, testy ― interview with US President Donald Trump on Sunday. HuffPost reports the president repeated his unsubstantiated claim that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 will simply 'disappear' one day. Johns Hopkins University data...

