Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farhan Akhtar helps a nine-year-old boy's birthday wish come true

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Farhan Akhtar is not just a brilliant actor but has aced his game as a director, producer and has also serves as an inspiration to many for his fierce dedication towards his craft. Recently, Farhan Akhtar helped a nine year old boy achieve his dream on his birthday. The nine year old boy, on his birthday, juggled a football 200...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Missing 2-Year-Old King Hill's Family Says They Were Notified Boy Was Killed

Missing 2-Year-Old King Hill's Family Says They Were Notified Boy Was Killed 01:30

 Howard Monroe reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

11-year-old Greenwood Village Cub Scout saves younger brother's life using Heimlich maneuver [Video]

11-year-old Greenwood Village Cub Scout saves younger brother's life using Heimlich maneuver

An 11-year-old boy is being called a hero after performing the Heimlich maneuver and possibly saving his younger brother from choking on his dinner.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:40Published
Nine-year-old girl shot in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting [Video]

Nine-year-old girl shot in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting

Oklahoma City police say a nine-year-old girl was shot late Tuesday night.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:23Published
Connecticut Man Charged In Murder Of 14-Year-Old Boy [Video]

Connecticut Man Charged In Murder Of 14-Year-Old Boy

A Connecticut man is charged in the killing of a 14-year-old boy.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this