|
Five reasons why Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte's Raat Akeli Hai seems to be a must-watch
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Whodunnits seem to be the favourite genre when it comes to films and web series on the OTT platforms. They have an absorbing narrative and that one twist that shocks and surprises the audiences. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte are gearing up for Raat Akeli Hai, which will be streaming on Netflix, and if you have seen the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this