The Internet Has Found The Perfect Family Guy Meme Clowning Kanye West Vs. Kim Kardashian
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The Internet refuses to turn off especially when there are juicy headline-generating content like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian going at each other. Social media has reacted to Yeezy’s explosive tweets about his ride or die by trolling him with a “Family Guy”-inspired meme. Family Guy KimYe Meme Heading into Wednesday, a savage meme went […]
