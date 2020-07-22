Global  
 

The Internet Has Found The Perfect Family Guy Meme Clowning Kanye West Vs. Kim Kardashian

SOHH Wednesday, 22 July 2020
The Internet Has Found The Perfect Family Guy Meme Clowning Kanye West Vs. Kim KardashianThe Internet refuses to turn off especially when there are juicy headline-generating content like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian going at each other. Social media has reacted to Yeezy’s explosive tweets about his ride or die by trolling him with a “Family Guy”-inspired meme. Family Guy KimYe Meme Heading into Wednesday, a savage meme went […]

The post The Internet Has Found The Perfect Family Guy Meme Clowning Kanye West Vs. Kim Kardashian appeared first on .
News video: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter 00:46

 Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their first pregnancy, the rapper revealed at his presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday.

