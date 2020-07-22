Global  
 

Shirley Hung Henry Wiki: Facts about Ed Henry’s Wife

Fox News fired Ed Henry earlier this month after another employee, Jennifer Eckhart, accused him of sexual misconduct. While he denies the allegations, the Internet is curious about what Ed Henry’s wife thinks. Shirley Henry hasn’t responded to the allegations against her husband. But this isn’t the first time she’s stayed out of his controversies. […]

