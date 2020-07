You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich breakup: Whom will she date next?



Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich called it quits after months of speculation about their marriage and sexuality. So which lucky guy or gal will the "America's Got Talent" judge date next? Page Six.. Credit: Page Six Duration: 02:39 Published on June 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources Brooks Laich Is ''Open to the Idea'' of Reconciling With Julianne Hough 2 Months After Split Two months after announcing their separation, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are missing the life they once shared. A source tells E! News both the Dancing With...

E! Online 1 day ago





Tweets about this