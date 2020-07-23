|
Demi Lovato Can't Stop Smiling After Getting Engaged to Max Ehrich!
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Demi Lovato just might be the happiest person on Earth! The 27-year-old singer had a huge smile on her face after leaving Nobu restaurant with new fiance Max Ehrich on Wednesday night (July 22) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato Demi donned a white dress while the 29-year-old actor [...]
|
|
|
|
