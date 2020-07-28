Global  
 

Demi Lovato & New Fiance Max Ehrich Look So Cute Together in Beverly Hills!

Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Aww!!! We love these super cute new photos of the newly engaged couple Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich!!! The two stars were spotted while going shopping together on Monday afternoon (July 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif. Demi even flashed her engagement ring for the photographers. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato Demi [...]
 Demi Lovato still can't believe she's engaged to Max Ehrich, after he popped the question last week.

Demi Lovato's engagement ring could have cost over $250,000, experts have revealed.

Two years ago, doctors saved Demi Lovato from dying from a drug overdose. Today, the singer is sending a message of thanks to them and reflecting on her recovery journey. Her Instagram post comes one..

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Celebrate Their Engagement at Nobu!

 Demi Lovato is stepping out for the first time as an engaged woman! The 27-year-old singer and her new fiance Max Ehrich exited Nobu restaurant after celebrating...
Demi Lovato Shows Off Engagement Ring, Flaunts PDA with Fiance Max Ehrich While Shopping!

 Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich share a cute kiss while stepping out to go shopping on Monday afternoon (July 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The newly engaged couple...
