Demi Lovato & New Fiance Max Ehrich Look So Cute Together in Beverly Hills!
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Aww!!! We love these super cute new photos of the newly engaged couple Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich!!! The two stars were spotted while going shopping together on Monday afternoon (July 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif. Demi even flashed her engagement ring for the photographers. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato Demi [...]
Two years ago, doctors saved Demi Lovato from dying from a drug overdose. Today, the singer is sending a message of thanks to them and reflecting on her recovery journey. Her Instagram post comes one..