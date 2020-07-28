valee_.10🐥🐼 RT @demetriaaalove: Demi Lovato and her fiancé Max Ehrich shopping in Beverley Hills https://t.co/5PTezQFkIp 1 minute ago bih. RT @demetriaaalove: Demi Lovato and her fiancé Max Ehrich at Rodeo Drive in Beverley Hills https://t.co/FcqWJnxvsP 3 minutes ago Paula Damasceno RT @justcatchmedemi: Demi Lovato beaming in Beverly Hills as she bares $1M ring while out with fiance Max Ehrich on Rodeo Drive https://t.c… 4 minutes ago ✈️ RT @demetriaaalove: Demi Lovato and her fiancé Max Ehrich shopping at Rodeo Drive in Beverley Hills https://t.co/Pt8GmAeoXK 12 minutes ago ᴅɪᴏɢᴏ ғʀᴀɢᴀ RT @demetriaaalove: Demi Lovato and her fiancé Max Ehrich shopping in Beverley Hills #2 https://t.co/hewpo7EBIW 14 minutes ago Michael🦂 RT @JustJared: Demi Lovato showed off her engagement ring and flaunted PDA with her new fiance Max Ehrich today in Beverly Hills - see the… 29 minutes ago Luca Forzin Demi Lovato & New Fiance Max Ehrich Look So Cute Together in Beverly Hills! Aww!!! We love these super cute new p… https://t.co/TWwi7M1Qo4 29 minutes ago M🥺 | BLM RT @justjaredjr: Demi Lovato and her new fiance Max Ehrich look so cute in these photos from today! https://t.co/XB51OSUmFh 35 minutes ago