Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Celebrate Their Engagement at Nobu!

Just Jared Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Demi Lovato is stepping out for the first time as an engaged woman! The 27-year-old singer and her new fiance Max Ehrich exited Nobu restaurant after celebrating their engagement on Wednesday evening (July 22) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato Demi looked stunning in a white dress paired with [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato will 'forever cherish' playing Naya Rivera's girlfriend in Glee [Video]

Demi Lovato will 'forever cherish' playing Naya Rivera's girlfriend in Glee

Demi Lovato has remembered her time working with the late Naya Rivera on Glee in a heartfelt tribute to the late star.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Demi Lovato pays a heartfelt tribute to Naya Rivera and praises her 'ground-breaking' Glee character [Video]

Demi Lovato pays a heartfelt tribute to Naya Rivera and praises her 'ground-breaking' Glee character

Former 'Glee' guest star Demi Lovato has admitted she will "forever cherish" the opportunity to have played Naya Rivera's on-screen girlfriend in the musical comedy-drama series, as she paid tribute to..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published
Scooter Braun wasn't keen to take Demi Lovato on as a client [Video]

Scooter Braun wasn't keen to take Demi Lovato on as a client

Scooter Braun was initially going to decline Demi Lovato's request to manage her career.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato Toasts for Her Future With Max Ehrich When Announcing Engagement

 Gushing that she has 'never felt so unconditionally loved by someone' in her life, the 'Confident' singer shares her excitement to start a family with 'The Young...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this