Amber Heard Claims She Hit Johnny Depp After He Tried to Throw Her Sister Down the Stairs

Just Jared Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Amber Heard is making a very serious allegation. The 34-year-old actress claimed in court on Tuesday (July 22) that the first time she hit ex Johnny Depp was in 2015 when she defended her sister Whitney from being thrown down the stairs. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Johnny Depp If you didn’t know, [...]
News video: Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp's bed defecation claims are disgusting

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp's bed defecation claims are disgusting 00:47

 Amber Heard has denied allegations she defecated in the bed she shared with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, insisting the idea disgusts her.

