Holes Emerge in Cathy Areu’s Lawsuit Against Fox News Hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity

Mediaite Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Holes Emerge in Cathy Areu’s Lawsuit Against Fox News Hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean HannityNew emails obtained by Mediaite shed further light allegations made by Cathy Areu, a once-periodic Fox News guest, that she was targeted by some of the network’s biggest names — including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of Rape, Sean Hannity of Sexual Harassment

Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of Rape, Sean Hannity of Sexual Harassment 01:00

 Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of Rape, Sean Hannity of Sexual Harassment Former Fox News employees Jennifer Eckhart and Cathy Areu filed the lawsuit on Monday in the Manhattan federal court. Eckhart claims that Henry, the former Fox News chief national correspondent, raped her and committed other...

