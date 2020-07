You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kim Kardashian West isn't planning to divorce Kanye West



Kim Kardashian West is "not planning to divorce" Kanye West despite his recent Twitter rants against her, because she vowed to be "there for him" through everything. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:01 Published 1 day ago Kim Kardashian asks for compassion for West



Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bi-polar disorder. Freddie Joyner has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48 Published 1 day ago Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Meeting With Divorce Lawyers



Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Meeting With Divorce Lawyers Kardashian has been married to Kanye West for six years. West has been in the spotlight recently following bizarre behavior, including.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:40 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this David Kisamfu Kim Kardashian Returns to Filming KUWTK With Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson https://t.co/wlwgiSYuwY 54 seconds ago