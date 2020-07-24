Taylor Swift Drops 'Cardigan' Video - Read Lyrics & Watch Now!

Global  
 

Taylor Swift‘s new music video for her song “Cardigan” has arrived! The 30-year-old singer announced just 16 hours ago that her new album Folklore would be released at midnight and the music video was dropped at the same time. Taylor says that she filmed the video on a socially distanced set that was overseen by [...]
Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album 'Folklore'

 Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album 'Folklore' On July 23, Swift announced that she would be releasing her eighth studio album, 'folklore,' at midnight. The album, which was written and recorded during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, contains 16 songs and one bonus track.

