Celebs Are Loving Taylor Swift's New Album 'Folklore' - Read Their Reactions!

Just Jared Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
People can’t stop talking about Taylor Swift‘s new album! The 30-year-old entertainer released her eighth studio album titled Folklore on Friday (July 24) at midnight. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift Shortly after Taylor released her album, celebs – including her close friend and collaborator Todrick Hall – took to Twitter to [...]
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album

Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album 00:35

 On midnight Thursday Taylor Swift is releasing an eighth studio album titled "folklore". Swift announced the album via Twitter. "Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings...

Taylor Swift's 'Betty' Lyrics Are Being Analyzed By Fans - Who Is She Singing About?!

 “Betty” was trending on Twitter shortly after Taylor Swift dropped her new album Folklore because everyone is analyzing the lyrics to the new song! While...
Just Jared

Taylor Swift's Fans Are Freaking Out Over These 'Mad Woman' Lyrics

 One of the songs from Taylor Swift‘s new album Folklore that is definitely resonating with fans is “Mad Woman.” The 30-year-old singer wrote a letter to...
Just Jared

Stream Taylor Swift's New Album, 'Folklore'

 Swift's eighth studio album — recorded in isolation and announced just a day before it was released — features collaborations with members of The National...
NPR


