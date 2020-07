USA GAG Acting coach says Amber Heard once told her Johnny Depp said he’d never let her go https://t.co/zBCoiLmECt 20 minutes ago STIRGUS SACCHETTI RT @AmberHeardIT: Amber told acting coach 'Johnny would rather destroy me than let me go' https://t.co/PvpUxr86BT 24 minutes ago ❤ Camila Genovêz ❤ RT @JustJared: Amber Heard told her acting coach that ex Johnny Depp would rather "destroy" her than let her go: https://t.co/1jI8lCUX2M 24 minutes ago JustJared.com Amber Heard told her acting coach that ex Johnny Depp would rather "destroy" her than let her go: https://t.co/1jI8lCUX2M 29 minutes ago Author C. Rich RT @PageSix: Acting coach says Amber Heard once told her Johnny Depp said he'd never let her go https://t.co/affKmpkrvs https://t.co/vLA618… 2 hours ago bunny RT @thetimes: Amber Heard’s acting coach told the High Court that Johnny Depp became increasingly controlling during their relationship and… 2 hours ago The Times Amber Heard’s acting coach told the High Court that Johnny Depp became increasingly controlling during their relati… https://t.co/GB1fAzEI5D 2 hours ago Minnie Stephenson🎙 “She told me Johnny had gone on a bender, they’d been fighting...& she wasn’t allowed to leave”, what Amber Heard t… https://t.co/dk0Yi7mkci 2 hours ago