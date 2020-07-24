Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News Reporter Victoria Price Learns She Has Cancer After Viewer Notices Symptom On-Air

Just Jared Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
A Florida news reporter is feeling incredibly grateful after a viewer noticed something on-air. WFLA News’ Victoria Price revealed on social media on Thursday (July 23) that while she was covering coronavirus during her job, a viewer emailed her regarding a lump on her neck. “As a journalist, it’s been full throttle since the pandemic [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published
News video: Yes! Pics - 7/23/20

Yes! Pics - 7/23/20 00:30

 Here are the viewer photos that made the air tonight.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' to Bypass Traditional Theatrical Route, Taraji P. Henson Teams With Fox for Untitled 'Empire' Spinof [Video]

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' to Bypass Traditional Theatrical Route, Taraji P. Henson Teams With Fox for Untitled 'Empire' Spinof

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' will bypass a traditional theatrical route, Netflix's drama 'The Crown' is planning a second pause ahead of its third and final cast change and Fox is teaming back up with..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:09Published
Michael B. Jordan, Color of Change Launch #ChangeHollywood Initiative | THR News [Video]

Michael B. Jordan, Color of Change Launch #ChangeHollywood Initiative | THR News

The new initiative provides concrete steps that can be taken by studios, production companies and agencies to invest in anti-racist content, authentic Black stories and Black talent.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:51Published
Fox Teams Up With Taraji P. Henson for Untitled 'Empire' Spinoff | THR News [Video]

Fox Teams Up With Taraji P. Henson for Untitled 'Empire' Spinoff | THR News

Fox is re-teaming with Taraji P. Henson for an untitled 'Empire' spinoff, with the actress behind Cookie Lyon reprising her role in the potential series.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Florida news reporter diagnosed with cancer after viewer spotted lump on air

 "A viewer emailed me," Victoria Price said. "She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too."
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this