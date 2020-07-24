News Reporter Victoria Price Learns She Has Cancer After Viewer Notices Symptom On-Air
Friday, 24 July 2020 () A Florida news reporter is feeling incredibly grateful after a viewer noticed something on-air. WFLA News’ Victoria Price revealed on social media on Thursday (July 23) that while she was covering coronavirus during her job, a viewer emailed her regarding a lump on her neck. “As a journalist, it’s been full throttle since the pandemic [...]
