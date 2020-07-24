|
Florida news reporter diagnosed with cancer after viewer spotted lump on air
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
"A viewer emailed me," Victoria Price said. "She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too."
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National ConventionWASHINGTON (AP) — Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention..
WorldNews
Coach wears mask for Spurs scrimmageSan Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, 71, wears a mask for his team's first scrimmage at the NBA bubble in Florida. (July 23)
USATODAY.com
Trump 'felt it was wrong' to host Fla. conventionPresident Donald Trump says he has scrubbed his planned Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a "flare-up" of the coronavirus...
USATODAY.com
Trump calls off GOP Convention events in FloridaPresident Donald Trump says he has called off next month's Republican Convention events in Jacksonville, Florida (July 23)
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this