Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida news reporter diagnosed with cancer after viewer spotted lump on air

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
"A viewer emailed me," Victoria Price said. "She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention..
WorldNews

Coach wears mask for Spurs scrimmage

 San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, 71, wears a mask for his team's first scrimmage at the NBA bubble in Florida. (July 23)
 
USATODAY.com

Trump 'felt it was wrong' to host Fla. convention

 President Donald Trump says he has scrubbed his planned Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a "flare-up" of the coronavirus...
USATODAY.com

Trump calls off GOP Convention events in Florida

 President Donald Trump says he has called off next month's Republican Convention events in Jacksonville, Florida (July 23)
 
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention WASHINGTON (AP) — Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Timesbizjournals

Florida fishing buddies' suspected killer deserves the death penalty, victim's mother says

 The suspected killer charged in the death of three fishing buddies in Florida deserves nothing short of the death penalty, the mother of one of the victims...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

Mississippi deputy dies after saving son at Florida beach

 HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — A deputy sheriff from Mississippi has died after saving his 10-year-old son from a rip current off a beach in Florida. William K....
Seattle Times


Tweets about this