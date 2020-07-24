Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jacob Elordi Reacts to Cliffhanger Ending in 'Kissing Booth 2' (Spoilers)

Just Jared Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Jacob Elordi is sharing his thoughts on the big cliffhanger at the end of his new Netflix movie The Kissing Booth 2, which is streaming now. The 23-year-old actor reprises his role as Noah in the teen rom-com and in this film, he’s off at Harvard while still maintaining a long-distance relationship with Elle (Joey [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix romantic comedy The Kissing Booth 2, directed by Vince Marcello. It stars Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Taylor Perez..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

'The Kissing Booth 2' Ending Explained, Joey King Talks Possible Third Movie! (Spoilers)

 The Netflix movie The Kissing Booth 2 was just released and it ends on a major cliffhanger so we’ve gotta discuss what happened at the end of the film! Joey...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

soychiararm

soychiararm RT @JustJared: Jacob Elordi is reacting to the cliffhanger ending in his new movie #TheKissingBooth2 - spoilers ahead! https://t.co/yN2IIwG… 33 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Jacob Elordi Reacts to Cliffhanger Ending in ‘Kissing Booth 2’ (Spoilers) https://t.co/8roaHBfueH 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Jacob Elordi Reacts to Cliffhanger Ending in ‘Kissing Booth 2’ (Spoilers) https://t.co/oK3PmpPYzX 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Jacob Elordi Reacts to Cliffhanger Ending in ‘Kissing Booth 2’ (Spoilers) https://t.co/VqC2Qfjk76 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Jacob Elordi is reacting to the cliffhanger ending in his new movie #TheKissingBooth2 - spoilers ahead! https://t.co/yN2IIwGdiN 1 hour ago