Kristen Bell to Be Replaced on 'Central Park' Series by Actress Emmy Raver-Lampman

Just Jared Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Kristen Bell recently announced that she would be exiting her role on the animated Apple TV+ series Central Park to allow a Black or mixed race actress to play biracial character Molly. Now, Hamilton alum and The Umbrella Academy star Emmy Raver-Lampman has been cast in the role! “After an extensive casting process that brought [...]
