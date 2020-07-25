Dil Bechara celeb reaction: B-towners celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput's last film in grand style Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

It's been a month but Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was *found dead on June 14* at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over... 👓 View full article

