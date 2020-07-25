Dil Bechara celeb reaction: B-towners celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput's last film in grand style
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () It's been a month but Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was *found dead on June 14* at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over...
Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara will release today at 7: 30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar. It also stars Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day