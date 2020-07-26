Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara: This broke my heart again
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise on June 14 this year left the industry and his fans in shock. Right from actors to filmmakers to cricketers to politicians, everyone paid condolences to him and spoke about how he carved a niche for himself in the industry despite being an outsider.
Sushant Singh Rajput's final act in Dil Bechara has left his fans in tears. The movie deals with contemplations on subjects that are considered dark: death and incompleteness, but suffuses it with a light heartedness, and it is an uneasy reminder of Sushant's own life. His colleagues, Bhumi Pednekar,...
