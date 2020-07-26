Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara: This broke my heart again

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise on June 14 this year left the industry and his fans in shock. Right from actors to filmmakers to cricketers to politicians, everyone paid condolences to him and spoke about how he carved a niche for himself in the industry despite being an outsider.

His last film, Dil Bechara, streamed...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara is a bittersweet farewell for fans | Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara is a bittersweet farewell for fans | Oneindia News 01:44

 Sushant Singh Rajput's final act in Dil Bechara has left his fans in tears. The movie deals with contemplations on subjects that are considered dark: death and incompleteness, but suffuses it with a light heartedness, and it is an uneasy reminder of Sushant's own life. His colleagues, Bhumi Pednekar,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sara Ali Khan reveals what Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan had in common [Video]

Sara Ali Khan reveals what Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan had in common

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's much-anticipated film "Dil Bechara" digitally released on Friday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:54Published
'Sushant changed 50 SIM cards', other missing links cited for CBI probe [Video]

'Sushant changed 50 SIM cards', other missing links cited for CBI probe

The chorus for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has intensified, with lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari leading the campaign. In a conversation with Hindustan Times senior editor, Aditi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:40Published
Anupam Kher pens an emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Anupam Kher pens an emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's much-anticipated film "Dil Bechara" digitally released on Friday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: It’s not ‘seri’
Indian Express

'Hero of my life': Rhea Chakraborty shares emotional post for Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of 'Dil Bechara' release

 Rhea Chakraborty wrote an emotional note for her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, whose movie 'Dil Bechara' is releasing today. She shared an image of...
DNA

Filmy Friday: Before Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput left a mark with THESE films

 While the countdown has begun for the premiere of Dil Bechara, let's check out some memorable films of Sushant Singh Rajput, that won our heart...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this