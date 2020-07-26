Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogue 'I want to attend my own funeral' goes viral; makes fans cry

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
It's been a month but Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was *found dead on June 14* at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara is a bittersweet farewell for fans | Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara is a bittersweet farewell for fans | Oneindia News 01:44

 Sushant Singh Rajput's final act in Dil Bechara has left his fans in tears. The movie deals with contemplations on subjects that are considered dark: death and incompleteness, but suffuses it with a light heartedness, and it is an uneasy reminder of Sushant's own life. His colleagues, Bhumi Pednekar,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sara Ali Khan reveals what Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan had in common [Video]

Sara Ali Khan reveals what Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan had in common

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's much-anticipated film "Dil Bechara" digitally released on Friday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:54Published
'Sushant changed 50 SIM cards', other missing links cited for CBI probe [Video]

'Sushant changed 50 SIM cards', other missing links cited for CBI probe

The chorus for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has intensified, with lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari leading the campaign. In a conversation with Hindustan Times senior editor, Aditi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:40Published
Anupam Kher pens an emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Anupam Kher pens an emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's much-anticipated film "Dil Bechara" digitally released on Friday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this