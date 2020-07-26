Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogue 'I want to attend my own funeral' goes viral; makes fans cry
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () It's been a month but Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was *found dead on June 14* at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over...
Sushant Singh Rajput's final act in Dil Bechara has left his fans in tears. The movie deals with contemplations on subjects that are considered dark: death and incompleteness, but suffuses it with a light heartedness, and it is an uneasy reminder of Sushant's own life. His colleagues, Bhumi Pednekar,...
The chorus for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has intensified, with lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari leading the campaign. In a conversation with Hindustan Times senior editor, Aditi..
