Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AR Rahman along with Dil Bechara music team dedicate songs in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Before the release of Sushant Singh Rajput's film 'Dil Bechara', legendary composer AR Rahman, along with other prominent singers paid a heartfelt musical tribute to the late star. The movie marks the last film of Rajput who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 and hence it holds a special place in many movie...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: desimartini - Published
News video: Dil Bechara Review | Sushant Singh Rajput | Sanjana Sanghi | Mukesh Chhabra |

Dil Bechara Review | Sushant Singh Rajput | Sanjana Sanghi | Mukesh Chhabra | 05:03

 Starring Sushant Singh Rajput in his last screen outing, Dil bechara is love story of Kizie and Manny, two people fighting different type of cancer. This extraordinary love story of an ordinary couple, explores the funny, thrilling and tragic journey of love life and death. Dil bechara is directorial...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara is a bittersweet farewell for fans | Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara is a bittersweet farewell for fans | Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput's final act in Dil Bechara has left his fans in tears. The movie deals with contemplations on subjects that are considered dark: death and incompleteness, but suffuses it with a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published
Anupam Kher pens an emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Anupam Kher pens an emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's much-anticipated film "Dil Bechara" digitally released on Friday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published
Sanjana Sanghi pays tribute to Sushant on 'Dil Bechara' release day [Video]

Sanjana Sanghi pays tribute to Sushant on 'Dil Bechara' release day

Actress Sanjana Sanghi has a special message for her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on the day of release of his last film.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Dil Bechara: The new song, Khulke Jeene Ka, is all about living life to the fullest

 There has to be something about the melody of AR Rahman that immediately haunts you. The songs of Dil Bechara, the film starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this