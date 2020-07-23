AR Rahman along with Dil Bechara music team dedicate songs in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Before the release of Sushant Singh Rajput's film 'Dil Bechara', legendary composer AR Rahman, along with other prominent singers paid a heartfelt musical tribute to the late star. The movie marks the last film of Rajput who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 and hence it holds a special place in many movie...
Starring Sushant Singh Rajput in his last screen outing, Dil bechara is love story of Kizie and Manny, two people fighting different type of cancer. This extraordinary love story of an ordinary couple, explores the funny, thrilling and tragic journey of love life and death. Dil bechara is directorial...