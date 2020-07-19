Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian for sharing private matters in public

Kim Kardashian West 'deeply upset' as Kanye West 'crosses a line' with comments on private life
Kim Kardashian West feels Kanye West has "crossed a line" by airing their "private family matters" during a presidential campaign rally.
How COVID-19 Drew The Curtain Back On India's Inability To Provide Basic Public Health Services
India is now third on the Johns Hopkins University tally of countries struggling with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, following the US and Brazil.
Far from flattening the curve, CNN reports India's..