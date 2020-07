Olivia de Havilland Dead - Academy Award-Winning Actress Dies at 104 Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Dame Olivia de Havilland has died. The Academy Award-winning actress passed away at the age of 104 due to natural causes on Sunday (July 26) at her home in Paris, France, a rep for the star confirmed. Olivia was born in 1916 in Tokyo, Japan, and made her debut in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. She [...] 👓 View full article

