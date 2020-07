You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Kelsey Grammer Says Daughter Is Fine Following Reports of Knife Attack The 'Frasier' actor has broken his silence shortly after daughter Spencer Grammer was allegedly slashed with knife for trying to break up a fight in a...

AceShowbiz 6 hours ago



Kelsey Grammer's Daughter Spencer Injured in Knife Attack at NYC Restaurant Kelsey Grammer‘s daughter Spencer Grammer is among the victims who were attacked by a man with a knife at a restaurant in New York City. TMZ reports that...

Just Jared 1 day ago



Kelsey Grammer's Daughter Slashed by Knife-Wielding NYC Maniac Kelsey Grammer's daughter, Spencer, got cut up by a man who started swinging a knife in NYC -- all because the restaurant she was at was about to close and...

TMZ.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this