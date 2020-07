Chris Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle endured ‘awkward moments’ while trying to develop a connection, book claims… https://t.co/L6hW7ynqk9 7 minutes ago Fraudmore.com Meghan Markle Apparently Rejected Kate Middleton's Flowers as a Peace Offering After Their ... #MeghanMarkle |… https://t.co/v5MRFFPBba 10 minutes ago In Touch Weekly Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle have had a lot of "awkward moments" amid their alleged royal feud, according to the… https://t.co/furHHf5msz 11 minutes ago Daily Express Meghan Markle and Kate are Princesses but go by their Duchess titles instead https://t.co/6SzP2HzUwc 11 minutes ago CafeMom Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Never Bonded Because They Didn't Have 'Much in Common' https://t.co/SzMcYygHok 12 minutes ago BABY🎀 RT @DailyMailUK: Kate Middleton 'attempted to rectify relationship' with Meghan Markle by sending flowers https://t.co/U2hLnC2gtL 15 minutes ago STYLECASTER .#MeghanMarkle apparently rejected #KateMiddleton’s flowers as a peace offering after their royal feud. https://t.co/uq01ot29jH 16 minutes ago LittleThings New Details Of ‘Awkward Moments’ Between Sister-In-Laws Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Emerge https://t.co/f3fJgdMUS6 16 minutes ago