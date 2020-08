Leonardo DiCaprio Makes A Lowkey Arrival To Nobu For Date Night With Camila Morrone Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Camila Morrone wears a chic black dress while arriving for dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles on Sunday night (July 26). The 23-year-old actress arrived at the restaurant alongside some friends and longtime boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio, who made a low key arrival with a black hoodie covering his entire head. Camila and Leo dined out [...] 👓 View full article

