|
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Tears During Visit with Kanye West in Wyoming
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian is currently in Wyoming visiting her husband Kanye West and she was spotted in tears while driving around with him. The couple was spotted making a pit stop at the fast food restaurant Wendy’s on Monday afternoon (July 27) and when they got back to their ranch, Kim was visibly upset and in [...]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this