You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Katy Perry reveals explanation on Jennifer Aniston godmother speculation



Jennifer Aniston was shocked by reports she will be godmother to Katy Perry's daughter but Katy thinks the speculation is "fun". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago Jennifer Aniston makes plea for masks



Jennifer Aniston shared a candid photo of her friend battling coronavirus in hospital as she urged her fans to wear masks in public to help curb the pandemic. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago Jennifer Aniston Has A Lookalike



It's not every day that you come across someone who looks like Jennifer Aniston — let alone someone who could be her twin. After all, despite having blonde hair and blue eyes, the actress has a very.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this