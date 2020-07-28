Zendaya Earns First Emmy Awards Nomination For 'Euphoria' Role!
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () The 2020 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and we have exciting news!! Zendaya has landed her very first Emmy Award nomination for her hit performance of Rue in HBO’s Euphoria. The 23-year-old actress is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and she’s up against Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia [...]
Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez! Jennifer Lynn Lopez was born on July 24, 1969, and turns 51. She was born in The Bronx, New York City. Lopez landed her first leading role in the 1997 movie, "Selena."..
Canadian actor Luke Kirby reveals to ET Canada's Keshia Chante where he keeps his Emmy Award after winning the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his..