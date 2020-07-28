Zendaya Earns First Emmy Awards Nomination For 'Euphoria' Role! Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The 2020 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and we have exciting news!! Zendaya has landed her very first Emmy Award nomination for her hit performance of Rue in HBO's Euphoria. The 23-year-old actress is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and she's up against Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia [...]


