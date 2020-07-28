Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zendaya Earns First Emmy Awards Nomination For 'Euphoria' Role!

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
The 2020 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and we have exciting news!! Zendaya has landed her very first Emmy Award nomination for her hit performance of Rue in HBO’s Euphoria. The 23-year-old actress is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and she’s up against Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez! Jennifer Lynn Lopez was born on July 24, 1969, and turns 51. She was born in The Bronx, New York City. Lopez landed her first leading role in the 1997 movie, "Selena."..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published
Luke Kirby Reflects On His Emmy Win [Video]

Luke Kirby Reflects On His Emmy Win

Canadian actor Luke Kirby reveals to ET Canada's Keshia Chante where he keeps his Emmy Award after winning the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:18Published
Blue Ivy Carter wins first BET Award [Video]

Blue Ivy Carter wins first BET Award

The BET Awards virtually celebrated its 20th anniversary on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this

soalivexx

selcan RT @sfchronicle: Oakland native @Zendaya earned her first Emmy nomination for HBO's @euphoriaHBO. https://t.co/3SuXpsTKkZ 2 minutes ago

jessierrez2

jess RT @justjaredjr: Ahhhh!!! @Zendaya has just been nominated for her first Emmy Award!! https://t.co/cN2gy7KJno 6 minutes ago