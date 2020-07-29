Global  
 

Jennifer Aniston joins Women Supporting Women viral challenge: We need to look out for each other

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Actor Jennifer Aniston on Tuesday participated in the 'Women Supporting Women' challenge on Instagram and extended her gratitude to all the brilliant and beautiful women in her life and the uplifting messages that she'd received from them.

Sharing a glamorous monochromatic picture of herself in an oversized denim shirt and...
Why American women are prioritizing both their physical and mental wellness [Video]

Why American women are prioritizing both their physical and mental wellness

Four in 10 American women have experienced a health scare that has made them reevaluate their lifestyle, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 American women aged 25 to 50 about their health..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Poland To Exit Treaty Designed To End Domestic Violence And Discrimination Against Women [Video]

Poland To Exit Treaty Designed To End Domestic Violence And Discrimination Against Women

Poland is to begin the process of withdrawing from a European treaty aimed at combating violence against women. Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro announced Saturday that Poland will exit the Council of..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:37Published
Celebrity group invests in women's soccer [Video]

Celebrity group invests in women's soccer

Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman and more than a dozen former U.S. women's national team players have formed an ownership group to set up a professional women's soccer team in Los Angeles from..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

