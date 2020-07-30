Global  
 

Naya Rivera's Final TV Appearance Will Be on Netflix's 'Sugar Rush'

Just Jared Thursday, 30 July 2020
Naya Rivera‘s final TV appearance before her tragic death has been revealed. The Glee actress, who sadly died at the age of 33 after a drowning accident with her son in Lake Piru, will appear as a featured guest on Season 3 of Netflix‘s baking competition reality TV series, Sugar Rush, which will be released [...]
