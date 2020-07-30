Naya Rivera's Final TV Appearance Will Be on Netflix's 'Sugar Rush'
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Naya Rivera‘s final TV appearance before her tragic death has been revealed. The Glee actress, who sadly died at the age of 33 after a drowning accident with her son in Lake Piru, will appear as a featured guest on Season 3 of Netflix‘s baking competition reality TV series, Sugar Rush, which will be released [...]
Sugar Rush Season 3 - Official Trailer - Netflix - What a rush! Talented teams turn out incredible edibles -- including cupcakes, confections and cakes -- in another season of fast-paced baking action.
The Netflix baking competition show is expected to feature the late 'Glee' actress as a guest judge on one of the episodes in the upcoming new 'Extra Sweet'... AceShowbiz Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •Independent