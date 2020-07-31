Jean-Claude Van Damme to Star in French Action-Comedy ‘The Last Mercenary’ at Netflix Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Action star Jean-Claude Van Damme has begun shooting in France for a Netflix action-comedy called “The Last Mercenary,” Netflix announced Friday.



The film is directed by David Charhon and is a French-language film that stars Van Damme as a mysterious former secret service agent who must urgently return to France when his estranged son (Samir Decazza) is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the government, following a blunder by an overzealous bureaucrat (Alban Ivanov) and a mafia operation.



Charhon and Ismaël Sy Savané wrote the film that co-stars Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla, Samir Decazza, Patrick Timsit, Eric Judor and Miou-Miou, and the film will debut soon on Netflix. “The Last Mercenary” will shoot in France and Ukraine.



*Also Read:* Naya Rivera to Appear as Judge on Netflix's 'Sugar Rush' Episode Filmed Before Her Death



“The Last Mercenary” is produced by Jean-Charles Levy, Nicolas Manuel (Forecast Pictures), Olivier Albou, Laurence Schonberg (Other Angle Pictures), David Charhon, Jakéma Charhon, Eponine Maillet (Mony Films), Olias Barco and Vlad Riashyn (Apple Tree).



“‘The Last Mercenary’ is an incredibly exciting project and allows me to take on a new genre. I’ve always been a fan of Jean-Paul Belmondo and I hope to take up the torch of action comedy in my own way. David Charhon’s script brings all these elements together in a very successful way – a beautiful story with emotion, a lot of action and a lot of humor,” Van Damme said in a statement. “I’m also very happy to work alongside a new generation of talent such as Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla and Samir Decazza, but also to be reunited on screen with the creme de la creme of French actors such as Patrick Timsit, Eric Judor, Miou-Miou and Valérie Kaprisky.”



“I am very proud and honoured to be shooting a film with Jean-Claude Van Damme. He is a wonderful actor and a very generous man. This adventure is totally crazy, it’s a great pleasure to be part of it,” Ivanov said in a statement.



*Also Read:* 'Splinter Cell' Animated Series in the Works at Netflix



“I want to return to the great tradition of action films of the ’80s and ’90s – those cult films we all love where the heroes were out of the ordinary, the stunts were all more impressive and truer than life, and all punctuated with humour. Only Jean-Claude could embody this unparalleled golden age of cinema,” Charhon said in a statement.



“We are very excited to welcome the great legend of action cinema, JCVD, in tandem with the inexorable Alban Ivanov, surrounded by a myriad of great French talent, all in an extremely fun and original film proposition orchestrated by David Charhon,” Gaëlle Mareschi, creative manager of Netflix France said in a statement.



Van Damme in 2019 starred in the film “We Die Young,” and he also provided a voice role for “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” opening in theaters next year.



