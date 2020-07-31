Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scooter Braun Defends Ellen DeGeneres Amid Workplace Controversy: 'They Love to See People Fall'

Just Jared Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Scooter Braun is defending Ellen DeGeneres. The 39-year-old music manager of artists like Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato defended the Ellen DeGeneres Show host amid investigations into toxic workplace environment reports and allegations of misconduct by employees in the office. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen DeGeneres “People love to take shots at [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Ellen Degeneres addresses workplace allegations

Ellen Degeneres addresses workplace allegations 02:40

 This morning, disturbing new allegations rocking the Ellen Show. Just hours after Ellen Degeneres apologizes over accusations that her show created a toxic work environment.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres 'sorry' for 'toxic' workplace experiences [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres 'sorry' for 'toxic' workplace experiences

TV talk show titan Ellen DeGeneres has broken her silence to apologise amid multiple allegations of workplace misconduct.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff amid 'toxic work environment' allegations [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff amid 'toxic work environment' allegations

Ellen DeGeneres has apologised to staff of her eponymous talk show following allegations of a "toxic work environment".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:57Published
Ellen DeGeneres Pens Letter to Staff Addressing Workplace Allegations | THR News [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres Pens Letter to Staff Addressing Workplace Allegations | THR News

With the culture at her eponymous talk show under fire, Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:32Published

Tweets about this